First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter.

