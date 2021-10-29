First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,916,000.

RDVY stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $51.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

