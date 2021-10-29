First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000.

FID opened at $17.96 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

