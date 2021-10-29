Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of FLS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 16,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

