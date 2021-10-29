Fmr LLC Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,068,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

