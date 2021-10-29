Fmr LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

