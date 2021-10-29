Fmr LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.