Fmr LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.