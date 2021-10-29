Fmr LLC Purchases 59,959 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,874,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after buying an additional 185,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,741. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

