Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tuya worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $69,586,000. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in Tuya by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $60,249,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

TUYA stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

