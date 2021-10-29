FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 34,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. FOMO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

