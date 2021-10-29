FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 34,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. FOMO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About FOMO
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.