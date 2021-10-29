FORA Capital LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.14. 4,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,066. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.