FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,332 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nutanix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 1,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

