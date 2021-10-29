FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Value Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

