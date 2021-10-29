FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Linde by 1,747.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $478,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3,320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 107,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.32. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $321.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

