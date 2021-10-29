Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOVSY remained flat at $$96.64 during midday trading on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.