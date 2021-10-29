Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

