Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

