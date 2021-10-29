Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

