Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 168,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.