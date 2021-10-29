Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 168,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

