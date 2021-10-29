Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.990-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $85.98. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,500. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.