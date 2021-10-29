Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

