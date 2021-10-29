Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,045 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.