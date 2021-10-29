Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $208,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $12,624,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

