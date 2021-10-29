Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

