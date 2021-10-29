Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,545 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.43 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

