Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 617 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.