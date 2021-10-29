freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 155.8% in October

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FRTAF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.62.
freenet Company Profile
