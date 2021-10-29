freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 155.8% in October

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FRTAF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

