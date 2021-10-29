Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.60 ($57.17).

FRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FRA FRE traded down €0.61 ($0.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €40.11 ($47.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,331 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

