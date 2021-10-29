Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,791,274 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

