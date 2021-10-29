FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,242. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

