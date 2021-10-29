FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

