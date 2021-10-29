FY2021 Earnings Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UCBI opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

