FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($8.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.