FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.61.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Emera’s payout ratio is 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

