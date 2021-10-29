FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Get NCR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NCR by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,124,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.