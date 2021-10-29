FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.