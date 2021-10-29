FY2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

