FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Raised by William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

