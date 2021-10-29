FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

