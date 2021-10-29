FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.74.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.