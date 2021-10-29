FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday.

HomeStreet stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $979.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

