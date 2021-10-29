FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $12.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $297.90 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $329.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

