FY2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

