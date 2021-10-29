FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($54.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($58.81). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($10.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($7.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($32.62) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $955.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

