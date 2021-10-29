FY2021 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.22 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 27.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

