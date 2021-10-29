FY2021 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a report released on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

