FY2021 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

SLGN stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Silgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

