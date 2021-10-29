FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of SIL opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.44.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

