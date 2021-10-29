FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Increased by Analyst

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $755.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

